Boxing: Miguel Cotto Attend Dallas Cowboys Game • Latino Sports

TEXAS – On Monday night, Five-Time World Champion Miguel Cotto (40-5, 33 KOs) attended the Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Prior to kickoff, Cotto hit the field to present fellow Roc Nation Sports’ family Dez Bryant with signed boxing gloves. Cotto also had signed gloves on hand for former Cowboys’ running back and NFL’s all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith.

Cotto joined Cowboys’ owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones in his private suite for the remainder of the game. Cotto had signed gloves for Jerry and Stephen Jones – thanking them for brining “The Return” to Ford Center at The Star on February 25.

Cotto will face James “Mandingo Warrior” Kirkland (32-2, 28 KOs) in a highly anticipated February 25 showdown at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Dubbed as “The Return”, the bout is a 12-round junior middleweight contest. The event will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

Cotto vs. Kirkland is a 12-round junior middleweight fight presented by Roc Nation Sports and Miguel Cotto Promotions and Ford Center at The Star, and is sponsored by Corona Extra.

