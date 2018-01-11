 The World Boxing Council Best of 2017 • Latino Sports

Boxing

The World Boxing Council Best of 2017

By

on

1 of 2
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman said the choices were not easy for discerning fans, due to the sheer quality of impressive knockouts, shining prospects, unexpected returns, and many brilliantly thrilling fights which crystallized as catalysts for an exceptional 2017.

He thanks the passion and precision of thousands upon thousands of fans who voted for their favorites in the categories of Champion of the Year, Fight of the Year, Knockout of the Year, Exemplary Champion, Revelation of the Year, Prospect of the Year, Return of the Year, and Revelation of the Year.

Behold your winners:

FIGHTER OF THE YEAR: GENNADY GOLOVKIN

WBC Middleweight champion GGG defended the title twice, against world-renowned champions Daniel Jacobs and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, establishing his position as the Number 1 pound-for-pound fighter of the world.

KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR: SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI

WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai knocked out legendary five-division champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez.

PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: DEONTAY WILDER

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder knocked out former champion and mandatory contender Bermane Stiverne in a dramatic and brief single round, an overwhelming performance that would be admired by Mike Tyson himself!

1 of 2
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Related Items

About Media Release

In an effort to provide you the latest sports news happening within the United States, LatinoSports.com will post Press Releases on a regular basis. Please follow us on Twitter at @LatinoSports.

Recommended for you