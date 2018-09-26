Braves Inch Close To Home Field • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY: For the Atlanta Braves the work is done. They are once again NL East division champions and the task now is to secure home field advantage in the postseason that starts with the NL Divsion Series next week.

Who they will open against depends on these final games of the season that include a three game series at Citi Field against the NY Mets. Tuesday night after a delay due to rain, the Braves got that first win and inched closer to the Dodgers or the Cubs for home field in the National League.

It took some work, and a four-run seventh inning off the Mets bullpen led the Braves to a 7-3 win. It was the Braves’ sixth straight win and if they finish with the best record, they face the wild card winner in the NLDS but after this win remain in position to oppose winners of the NL West.

So at Citi Field there are two important points of interest. Atlanta trying to secure home field and the Mets looking at next year with fans waiting for David Wright to get another at bat before his expected retirement from the game. Though, one of the priorities for the Mets in the off season is a revamp of a bullpen that overall performed better in the second half.

Tuesday night that bullpen failed after Noah Syndergaard left after six scoreless innings. It snapped a scven game winning streak at Citi Field for Syndergaard and the Braves remain the one team that he has not been able to get a win against.

“I think it’s possible at this point that a lot of guys hit walls,” manager Mickey Callaway said about his bullpen. “Especially minor league guys that haven’t played this long. It’s a long season, the minor season, and then you add the rest of the Major League season on top of it and it can be a challenge.”

Callaway mentioned it could be fatigue and hopes they get by these final few games. More so ,the concern is for Robert Gsellman, a major part of that plan to revamp and the Right-hander has not been able to locate the sinker.

“It’s mechanics and I have to finish off the season strong,” he said. Those seven runs allowed by the Mets pen paved the Braves with that quest for home field down this stretch. And for Atlanta, of course home field in the postseason can go a long way.

“I’d rather start at home,” Manager Brian Snitker said. And for that Mets bullpen a strong finish could provide better answers as to who will get consideration for next year.

