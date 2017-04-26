Braves Take Over The Citi And Own Mets • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Wednesday night was not a good night for the New York Mets as they were dominated and picked apart by their National League rivals, the Atlanta Braves.

After 3 hours & 19 minutes, Atlanta triumphantly left Citi Field as winners of an 8-2 final score. Losers of five straight games, the Amazins have an 8-12 record. For a team who lives and dies by the home run, the past 10 games have not been successful for them.

Losers of 9 of their last 10 games, should we be concerned? With 142 games remaining, all is not lost for the Metropolitan Baseball Club. Thirty games from now, the tone could be different. So what went wrong for the Mets tonight? Overall, why are they struggling?

For starters, Mets RHP Robert Gsellman pitched a horrific first inning in which Atlanta took advantage off as they drained out Citi Field’s energy as they took a 5-0 advantage. Second, the Braves played better small ball as they out hit New York 16-5. Third, Atlanta made three fewer errors while the Amazins produced three errors in a losing cause.

Overall, the Mets aren’t getting on base. As a result, there’s nothing to fear because no men on base means no is going to steal or force the defense to make critical errors. Lack of runners on base also means that their starting pitchers are going to have to throw more on short rest. In layman terms, Amazins pitching staff are overworked in fewer innings of work while their opposition are able to pace themselves throughout the game.

In tonight’s game against Atlanta, Mets RHP Robert Gsellman pitched 4.0 innings in which he gave up 10 hits, 6 runs, 3 walks and two strikeouts in 100 pitchers. His opposition, Braves RHP Julio Teheran worked 6.1 innings in which he allowed 4 hits, 2 runs, 4 walks and 4 strikeouts in 106 innings.

Hitting wise, the Mets batted a team .208 average while Atlanta batted .252. With runners in scoring position (RISP), New York was a woeful 1-for-6 while Atlanta finished the game with a solid 6-for-20. With tonight’s game in the record books, here’s a classic song from Claude Debussy… Good Night, Good Morning, Always Believe!