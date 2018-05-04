Braves And Teheran Dominate Mets • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Right-hander Julio Teheran of the Atlanta Braves has definitely seen prior starts at Citi Field go his way against the New York Mets and Thursday afternoon it was no different. In fact this was no-hit control and command which kept the Mets hitless until a Asdrubal Cabrera double in the seventh inning.

Teheran was the highlight on this first hot and humid day at Citi Field. His second win of the season included 7.0 shutout innings on two hits allowed with six strikeouts. The Braves hitters did the rest and the Mets bats once again were quiet as the Atlanta swept a three-game series with a 11-0 win.

And with their fifth win in a row, seven of their last eight, Atlanta with this series sweep also took a game and half lead on top in the NL East. This is a Mets team facing adversity for the first time this season and with a right elbow issue facing right hander Jacob deGrom, indeed being outscored 21-2 in three games does not help matters.

The Braves in the early month of May are the young and unexpected team in first place, though plenty more baseball to come will determine who prevails to October.

Teheran held the Mets to two or fewer hits, ninth time he has done that in his career to an opposing team. The velocity of the fastball increased and with the exception of the Cabrera hit there was that feeling of no-hit baseball being pitched.

“Wasn’t thinking of the no-hitter,” said Teheran. “Just throwing my pitches, getting outs and locating.” Teheran threw 96 pitches handing matters to the bullpen that also shut the Mets down.

In comparison, left hander Jason Vargas of the Mets, in his second start, could not locate and allowed six runs earned on 11 hits in 4.2 innings. Those numbers in two starts for Vargas do not sit well, 8/1-3 innings and an ERA of 16.20.

Teheran has with three nine outings of 7.0 innings, allowing two or fewer hits. Three of those nine outings have come against the Mets.

He said about this success against the Mets, “ Sometimes you get a team you know. comfortable with facing. The plan works all the time. Think the Mets it’s the same plan They have great players. I prepare with the Mets same as other teams. Just works more every time I play the Mets…my confidence goes up everytime the plan works.

And the plan worked to almost perfection. Teheran at bat had two hits and a sacrifice fly and every Atlanta starter in the lineup scored a run except him. Atlanta scored three times in the first inning and had six players record multi-hit games for the third time this season.

Only Max Scherzer of the Nationals has a better ERA among starting pitchers against the Mets, so for sure Teheran has the Mets number. He has also quickly become an elite pitcher in the National League at 27- years of age.

To that he says about the Braves, and more so this season, “We score runs and that helps.” Indeed it does and when your control and command has no-hit written all over, a game like this can only make you better.

The Mets know what Teheran had Thursday afternoon. They are dealing with their issues before welcoming the hot hitting Colorado Rockies to Citi Field for three games that begins Friday evening.

But the Braves and Julio Teheran are a confident team right now. They can only get better and the pure example is also good pitching that continued with this series sweep over the Mets.

