The Brew Hop 5K + Craft Beer Festival [Saturday] • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – For the 2017 Season of Major League Baseball (MLB), I covered 125 Yankees & Mets games.

With the Yanks one win away from winning the American League pennant and punching their ticket to the World Series, I’m in need of a beer or few. But first… they have to win Friday night’s Game 6 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. Should the Pinstripes advance to the World Series, they will face the eventual National League Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers who are right now crushing the Chicago Cubs by a 9-1 score in Game 5 of the NLCS.

Whether Friday’s outcome for New York be a victory or a defeat, I spend my Saturday at Randall’s Island Park covering and running the 2nd Annual Brew Hop 5K + Craft Beer Festival. The event will feature unlimited tastings from craft breweries around the Greater New York Area and beyond, such as:

Montauk Brewing Co., Brooklyn Brewery, Sixpoint Brewery, Braven Brewing Co., Bronx Brewery, Interboro Spirits and Ales, Kings County Brewers Collective, Coney Island Brewing Company, Captain Lawrence Brewing Co., Brewery Ommegang, Kombrewcha, Southern Tier Brewing Company, Citizen Cider, SingleCut Beersmiths, Spiked Seltzer, and Rockaway Brewing Co.

As stated in the Press Release:

On the heels of a successful first annual event in 2016, the event will once again give attendees the chance to combine their love for running and craft beer. The day starts off with a 5K race (Check In starts @ 10am | Race @ 12pm) followed by a festival until 4pm for attendees to indulge in the best beer and food New York City has to offer.

The post-race festival will feature music from Black Tie Brass, mini-golf, art installations, corn hole, local food vendors such as Bareburger, Gorilla Cheese, and Salt & Bone BBQ, and a lounge area.



A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Oceanic Global, an organization that taps into universal passions of art, music and emerging tech to educate individuals on issues impacting our oceans and provide them with solutions for driving positive change.

Oceanic Global will have an augmented reality experience via attendee’s mobile phones to spread awareness of global impacts of plastics in the ocean. For more information, please visit Oceanic.Global.



Sponsors for The Brew Hop 2017 include: Green Mountain Energy, barkTHINS, Guayaki Yerba Mate, Lyft (Use code BREWHOPRIDE to get $5 off your first two rides), Brooklyn Running Co., and Yelp. For more information, go to TheBrewHop5K.com.

EVENT DETAILS

The Brew Hop – Second Annual 5K + Craft Beer Festival

DATE: Saturday, October 21st

TIME: Check In Starts: 10:00 AM

Race Starts: 12:00 PM

Festival: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

VENUE: Randall’s Island Park, NYC