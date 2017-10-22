The Brew Hop: Running, Beautiful Scenery & Brew [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Hours before the New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason by the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the ALCS, I spent the afternoon at Randall’s Island. Despite their 4-0 loss, the Pinstripes have a bright future ahead of them.

On beautiful summer Saturday on October, I successfully completed the 2nd Annual Brew Hop 5K + Craft Beer Festival. During 3.1 miles run, I enjoyed the beautiful scenery of Randall’s Island. After completing the run in less than 30 minutes, I enjoyed an afternoon of Music, Water and Brew. Afterwards, I drank several cups of black coffee.

Special thanks for making Saturday’s Beer Fest at Randall’s Island a Success

Montauk Brewing Co., Brooklyn Brewery, Sixpoint Brewery, Braven Brewing Co., Bronx Brewery, Interboro Spirits and Ales, Kings County Brewers Collective, Coney Island Brewing Company, Captain Lawrence Brewing Co., Brewery Ommegang, Kombrewcha, Southern Tier Brewing Company, Citizen Cider, SingleCut Beersmiths, Spiked Seltzer, and Rockaway Brewing Co. Let’s also not forget the post-race festival will feature music from Black Tie Brass, mini-golf, art installations, corn hole, local food vendors such as Bareburger, Gorilla Cheese, and Salt & Bone BBQ, and a lounge area.

Charity of The Brew Hop 5K

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Oceanic Global, an organization that taps into universal passions of art, music and emerging tech to educate individuals on issues impacting our oceans and provide them with solutions for driving positive change. Oceanic Global will have an augmented reality experience via attendee’s mobile phones to spread awareness of global impacts of plastics in the ocean. For more information, please visit Oceanic.Global.

With that said, enjoy the photos…