Brewers Crush Amazins, Frustrate deGrom • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Hours prior to tonight’s game between the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers, the visiting team appeared relaxed during their warmups and batting practice. For a team that had lost two straight games against the Amazins, Milwaukee appeared undaunted by the possibility that they could have lost their third consecutive game.

One player who best captured the Brewers relaxed state of mind was the 22-year-old Venezuelan, Orlando Arcia. He did the one thing baseball fans worldwide would love the opportunity to be able to do. Without a care in the world, Arcia walked into the field, sat on the grass and spread his legs out. Before he started his stretching routine, he looked all over Citi Field and appeared appreciative of the fact that he was a Major Leaguer.

On Wednesday night, in the bottom of the seventh inning, Arcia doubled as he extended his hiting streak to 11 games where he’s batting .370. While Arcia played a solid game, his teammate RHP Junior Guerra lead the for the Brewers. In six scoreless innings, Guerra allowed four hits. On his way to winning the first game of the season, Guerra struck out four batters in his impressive start of the young season.

To add the icing on the cake was Brewers LF Eric Thames. In the first inning, Thames hit his 14th home of the season off Mets RHP Jacob deGrom. Speaking of deGrom, his night was a frustrating one. Unlike other nights where deGrom dominated opposing batters, he command and pitch were off tonight. In the four innings he worked on Wednesday night, deGrom surrendered seven runs, five walks in a 7-1 losing effort to the Brewers.

During the postgame meeting with the Media, deGrom was visibly shaken up and frustrated as he patiently answered all the questions in regards to his performance. In picking up the loss, deGrom’s record is 4-2. The Mets as a whole are now 23-28.

Both teams will play the final game of their four game series on Thursday, June 1 at 1:10pm. In a pitcher’s battle of head-to-head, Mets RHP Zack Wheeler (3-2) will face Brewers RHP Chase Anderson (3-1). Will the Mets rebound or will the Brew tie the serie?

In other Amazin news, the New York Mets have issued an apology regarding Mr. Met’s alleged inappropriate behavior. It must be noted that he only has four fingers and is nonverbal. So whatever it is that Mr. Met is being accused off, I encourage him to contact the law offices of Saul Goodman before providing a written statement.

Tune In, Find Out, and Always Believe…