Brewers Extinguish Mets Winning Streak • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY –Now it can be told that the NY Mets have lost a game and the Milwaukee Brewers did everything Saturday night at Citi Field to assure the hottest team in baseball would get a loss. Held to a season low three hits, Mets starter Matt Harvey had his only highlight in the first inning striking out Eric Thames for his 600th career strikeout.

And on Fireworks night, before 40,965 fans, Jonathan Villar hit his first home run of the season off Harvey in the second inning, a three run shot that set the tone and snapped the Mets nine-game winning streak with a 5-1 loss. The Mets streak started after their only loss to the Cardinals the first weekend of the season.

“Tip your cap to their pitchers,” said Mets manager Mickey Callaway. Chase Anderson went into the seventh inning and got the win and limited New York to a hit and a run. After that, the Brewers bullpen took over. Josh Hader, a starter, for the first time came out of the pen and recorded his first career save.

Hader retired all six Mets he faced and struck out the first five. It was an evening of futility for New York, a team that has seen everything go right that got them to an 11-1 start which no other New York baseball team has accomplished.

“Tonight was more about the guys swinging the bats,” said Anderson. He got his first win of the season with a loss he sustained against the Chicago Cubs last week.

Anderson added, “Getting some runs helped. It set the tone.” But the Mets could not set their tone and that has been rare the first two weeks of this young season. One hit was an RBI single from Yoenis Cespedes in the sixth inning, his 12th RBI through his first 13 games.

Milwaukee pitching also stopped Asdrubal Cabrera and his 11-game hitting streak. So it was that type of evening for the Mets who will try and get a series win Sunday afternoon.