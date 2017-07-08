Brewers Too Much For The Bronx Bombers • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Losers of three straight games and needing a win on Friday night, the New York Yankees were crushed 9-4 by a Milwaukee Brewers team that committed five errors in a single bound. With the action taking place at Yankee Stadium, the Brewers literally stole the Yankees thunder and blasted the Bronx Bombers in their own game.

As historic as Aaron Judge’s 30th home run of the season was, it wasn’t enough overcome Jesús Aguilar’s multi-homer, 7-RBI perfomance at Yankee Stadium. For Judge, his 30th homer of the season leads the majors and it also shattered Joe DiMaggio’s record of 29 home runs hit by a rookie in a season.

Under normal settings, the Brewers five errors in one game would have cost them the game. Against New York, Milawukee produced 14 hits, 5 walks, 9 runs, and were 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position. For New York, their struggling office produced 4 hits, two home runs, 4 runs, 6 walks and 4 runs.

With two games remaining before the much-needed All-Star Break, this is a Yankees teams where it appears their pitchers are overworked and tired. For as many runs the offense continues to produce, it hasn’t been enough to produce wins as the Pinstripes are a dreadful 6-17 over their last 23 games. Will things improve after the break?

Game Summary: Friday, July 7, 2017