Brewers Split Series As Perez Haunt The Mets • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Hernan Perez will not see the New York Mets again this season unless the Milwaukee Brewers get to meet them in the postseason. In the third inning at Citi Field Thursday afternoon, Perez doubled in the Brewers first of two runs for his team and finished the afternoon going 3-for-4.

The runs stood up as Milwaukee left town splitting a four-game series with a 2-1 win.

Perez, the 26-year old outfielder from Aragua Venezuela, in six games against the Mets this season batted .429 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI. And in his career against New York with Detroit and the Brewers, a span of two years, Perez is a .400 hitter with five doubles, a home run, and seven RBI in a span of 15-games.

There are many circumstances that lead to the success, for Perez or any ballplayer to have success in such a short span against one team. The Mets are happy to see him leave town for now and won’t miss his ability to make contact with the ball.

Against Mets starter and loser Zach Wheeler, Perez connected on the fastball. The third inning double to right came off a 96-mile fastball that Wheeler got into his zone. And there has been no prior history with Perez facing the Mets righthander, but for some reason he has been able to get the needed hits against their pitching.

“I try to get good at bats and hit good pitches,” Perez said. “Something has to happen.” Indeed, Perez has played a major role in something good that is happening with the Brewers who are a young team with a mix of veterans and at 29-25 hold a game-and-a half lead over the Cardinals in the NL Central division.

This was another of those games that describe how this Mets season has been. They could not get through Milwaukee starter and winner Chase Anderson. The righthander tossed 7.0 scoreless innings and allowed three hits. The bullpen took over and Anderson improved to 4-1 in striking out seven and walking one.

Anderson has tossed 14.0 scoreless innings with four hits, 18 strikeouts and four walks over his last two outings, and he has become another key component to the success of the Brewers.

As for the Mets, losers of two straight after a three game winning streak, it was another one-run loss and a story of their season. They got a good start out of Wheeler, 6.1 innings, two runs earned on 10-hits, but the Brewers were able to attack his first pitch and a fastball that clocked at 93 and 97.

“He got some double plays when he needed them,” said Mets manager Terry Collins. “He’s fine and will continue on.” Collins said the Mets inability to pile a winning streak has to do with opposing pitching and Anderson was the culprit with the final outcome.

“Real short answer,” he said when asked about his team not able to sustain a winning streak, “Chase Anderson, he did not miss a spot.” The top half of the Mets lineup. Michael Conforto, Jose Reyes, Jay Bruce and Neil Walker went a combined 0-for-12.

And of course this latest loss had some controversy for the Mets. Wilmer Flores accounted for the Mets lone run with a solo shot in the eighth inning, his fourth of the season and second this year off a righthander. But his at bat in the fourth inning also saw Collins get his first ejection of the season.

The at bat saw Milwaukee’s Eric Sogard hit a pop fly by their end of the dugout. A batboy got in the way as Flores tried to make the play with the bases loaded. First the umpires called interference and then reversed the call, and though Wheeler was able to get out of the inning, Collins watched from the clubhouse as his team lost another tough ballgame.

“The ballboy is in the way, the ball is out of play,” is how Collins interpreted the rule. The umpires read it different and Collins got the rule correct as was stated by the official scorer.

In the end, the Mets lost another ballgame and hope to regroup with a three-game series that begins at Citi Field Friday night against the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates. As for Perez, there are no more games remaining on the schedule with the Mets.

“It’s working in the cage and getting good at bats,” he said. But we all know that every ballplayer has that favorite team to get those good at bats, the problem though this day was the Mets not being able to get the hits that were needed as their season continues to be a struggle.