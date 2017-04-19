Brockmire Threw The Ceremonial First Pitch • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Prior to the New York Mets painful 7-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, one of Forrest Hills favorite sons, Hank Azaria threw the ceremonial first pitch. Much like his IFC show, Brockmire, his first pitch was smoking and full of heat.

If you’re a fan of The Simpsons, then you’ve heard of Azaria as he and I quote, “Moe Szyslak, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, Carl Carlson, and numerous others.” Before you can see the photos, here’s an update.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Amazins and Phillies have yet to produce a run. With the chilly and gloomy weather hovering Citi Field, this is still anyone’s game. On a Wednesday night… that’s not so bad. Unless you’re Bill O’Reilly…