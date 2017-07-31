Bronx Bombers Tame Tigers In Series Opener • Latino Sports

Credt: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Following Sunday’s 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Yankees returned back to their winning ways as they paced themselves to a 7-3 series opener win over the Detroit Tigers. With a 57-47 record, the Bronx Bombers maintain a half game lead over their rivals, the Red Sox (58-49) for the American League East top spot.

Making his 21st start of the season, Luis Severino demonstrated how much of a workhorse he is as he threw 116 pitches in 5.0 strong innings against Detroit. For Severino this was the 14th time he threw over 100 pitches in a game.

Despite surrendering four hits and one run, Severino recorded eight strikeouts as he went on to win his eighth game of the season. Offensively, All-Star Game Home Run Derby Champion Aaron Judge blasted his 34th homer of the season in the fifth inning. Facing Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer on a 2-0 count, Judge shattered any chances the Tigers had of getting back in the game as his home run extended the Yankees to 5-1 lead.

For the rest of the game, the Yankees were never seriously threatened. Following the fifth inning, both teams scored two additional runs. For the Tigers, they were tamed and put to sleep by the end of the fourth inning where the Bronx Bombers scored four runs. With two more games remaining in this series, both teams hope to start August with a series win.

Who will win? Tune In, Find Out, All Rise…

Game Summary: Monday, July 31, 2017