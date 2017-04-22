 Bronx Boy, Now Amazin T.J. Rivera Called Up • Latino Sports

Bronx Boy, Now Amazin T.J. Rivera Called Up

Flushing, NY – In Spanish we have a saying: No hay mal que por bien no venga. That basically means that there is no negative that something positive can’t come from it. That’s the case with the Mets injuries and the fact that they called up Bronx native, J.T. Rivera.

J.T. Rivera showed more of his ability, not in the minors where he has been proving himself, but in the World Baseball Classic games playing like one of the Puerto Rican Gladiators that did more for Puerto Rico and Puerto Ricans in this country than many would understand.

We had a chance to talk to J.T. about that experience and will be posting that interview soon. Stay tuned…

 

 

 

