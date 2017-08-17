Brooklyn Cyclones: Matt Harvey Started [Photos] • Latino Sports

Brooklyn, NY – On Wednesday night, longtime Professional Wrestling photographer and Latino Sports family member George Napolitano was at MCU Park covering the Brooklyn Cyclones 6-2 loss to the Aberdeen IronBirds.

During his time there, George photographed New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey who was in Brooklyn making his second MLB rehabilitation start with the teaming competing in the Short-Season A New York–Penn League.

In his attempt to return to the Mets rotation, Harvey threw for three innings where he struck out three batters and allowed one hit in 36 pitches, 26 for strikes. To read more about his performance, go to BrooklynCyclones.com.

About the Brooklyn Cyclones

