Bruce Almighty, The Mets Win! • Latino Sports

Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – On Wednesday night at Citi Field, the New York Mets were in danger of losing their fifth consecutive game. With the game tied 3-3 and momentum shifting in favor of the Phillies, the Amazins were struck with lightning. Not once, but twice.

That lighting came in the form of Jay Bruce who with two almighty home run swings provided the Mets the five runs they needed to eventually defeat their National League East rivals by a final score of 5-4. Before we get back to the details of Bruce’s multi-homer game, let’s talk about Mets RHP Robert Gsellman. While Gsellman wasn’t able to get the no-decision, he pitched seven solid innings in which he struck out seven batters, allowed three hits, one walk, and three runs on 99 pitches.

Now to Jay Bruce’s 22nd multi-homer of his career. On Wednesday night, Bruce’s first home run came in the bottom of the sixth inning. Down 2-0 and with two runners on base, the Mets were rewarded with Jay Bruce’s fifth home run of the season to give the Mets a 3-2 advantage. Following Bruce’s homer and two dismal innings, New York sqaundered their one-run lead and entered the bottom of the eighth tied 3-3.

For the Phillies, their eighth inning rally came in the form of RF Michael Saunders single. As the ball sailed to left field, Aaron Altherr ran home and as soon as he touched the home plate, the game was level at three apiece. Fortunately for the Mets fans who weren’t derailed by the 7 Train delay, witnessed the Bruce’s second homer.

Moments after Yoenis Cespedes singled, Bruce blasted his second home run of the game on a 1-0 pitch off Edubray Ramos. Entering the ninth inning, New York lead 5-4 and for the second night in a row, the Phillies would not walk away quietly. After Cameron Rupp struck out looking, his teammate, Freddy Galvis tripled. Coming off the dugout, substitute Daniel Nava sacrifice fly opened the way for Galvis to score the Phillies fourth and final run.

The game finally concluded when Addison Reed registered his fourth save of the season when he struck out the swinging and potential All-Star César Hernández. With the series tied at one apiece, tomorrow’s rubber match takes place at Citi Field…

Tune in tomorrow… same Mets-time, same Mets-channel!