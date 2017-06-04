Bullpen Amazin' Hold Off The Pirates • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing NY – Robert Gsellman pitched a respectable 5.0 innings Saturday night at Citi Field for the New York Mets. And with a struggling bullpen, manager Terry Collins was looking at getting some innings and a save that the Mets needed after their recent implosions out of the bullpen. Fernando Salas came up big and so did Addison Reed.

Salas picked up Gsellman when he left the game and Reed pitched 2.0 innings in recording his eighth save of the season as the Mets evened their three game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 4-2 win.

“We had a jam in the sixth inning where I turned to Salas to get out of it and he did a fantastic job,” said manager Terry Collins. “Fernando picked us up.” And for Reed, this was his first save of four or more outs in his career.”

Collins said about Reed, who has been closing games with the absence of Jeurys Familia, and with minimal success, “Last year he was as good a setup guy as there was in the league. He came into into camp and had to close. I’ve used him in different roles. This might be the third time I’ve used him for two innings.”

This time Reed gave up two hits and a walk in a six-out save. Collins said, “He just grabs the ball and doesn’t say a word.” This time in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings the Mets’ pen was able to hold a lead and that has been very rare in this season of disappointment.

Also out of the pen, Jerry Blevins tossed a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last nine games. New York snapped a three-game losing streak and in doing so hit three home runs that got Gsellman (4-3) the win.

Lucas Duda went 2-for-4 and over his last 12 games is hitting .383 with two doubles, six home runs and 14 RBI. Neil Walker, Jacy Bruce and Wilmer Flores hit home runs that helped support Gsellman for the win.

“Duda has been a consistent part of the middle of the lineup for the past couple of seasons,” Collins said. “He’s been carrying us down the stretch here,” referring to playing 13 of the last 14 games. He could get a day off Sunday as the Mets conclude their homestand and finale with the Pirates.

Following the postgame conference with Collins, I briefly chatted with Mets bullpen pitcher Fernando Salas. When I made him aware of the comments Collins had said about him, he smiled shyly. Salas expressed, “Tonight’s win feels good. As a team, we needed this victory. Everyone played well, especially Reed who did a phenomenal job tonight.”

But for now, all is good because the Mets’ bullpen saved a game. That could lead to some momentum but is known, consistency with the pen has not been a catalyst for the team in their struggle to reach the .500 mark.