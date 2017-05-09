Bullpen Assist Mets With Walk Off Win • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – With a starting pitching staff hindered by injuries and some turmoil Jacob deGrom took the mound at Citi Field Monday night for the New York Mets. The righthander had his fourth digit strikeout game with 11. DeGrom though did not get the decision and left it to the Mets bullpen.

Neil Walker delivered his third walk-off RBI in the ninth inning and the Mets would take the first of three from the San Francisco Giants 4-3. And it was the Mets pen that was able to keep them in the game which is an added boost to a team that has not been able to depend on a starting pitching staff that is struggling.

And with deGrom lasting six innings on 105 pitches and giving up home run balls to Hunter Pence and Buster Posey, manager Terry Collins went to his pen. Fernando Salas, Jerry Blevins, Addison Reed and Jeurys Familia threw scoreless innings to set up the winning hit by Walker.

“I’m good no matter what the situation,” Salas said. The 31-year old righthander and native of Huatabampo Sonora Mexico is a veteran who can adapt to numerous situations. Salas threw 10 pitches and retired the two batters he faced. Collins has been using Salas in a role towards the sixth or seventh inning and then the ball goes to Blevins or Reed.

Of course the Mets in a struggle need that boost from their bullpen which has also been a significant part of their postseason appearances the past two years. Salas was acquired off waivers from the Angels and Collins has utilized him well.

“Every situation is different,” he said after the Mets win. “If the team stays in the game we try and get the win. Same idea to make the outs and try and make the team win.” It’s a nice curveball and slider that Salas has developed which also has been huge coming out of the pen in the late innings.

As for Familia, at this juncture the righthander is finally getting back into his role. The ninth inning is where the Mets closer is more comfortable and Collins has his tool to use in a tie game or closing situation.

Familia would get his first win after tossing a scoreless ninth inning. Then, Walker did his thing and got the Mets a needed win in their half of the ninth. It was much needed after all the turmoil of Matt Harvey and the suspension the day before.

“Everything is working my way,” expressed Familia who was last season’s major league saves leader 51. Familia’s save total from last season is also a Mets franchise record. “This is this year and we move on,” he finished.

It will be interesting to see how Collins will use the pen Tuesday night and how Salas, Blevins, Reed, and Familia will be used. And everyone knows, if the starters can’t go the route it is the bullpen that will lead up to that walk off situation.