Bullpen Efficient Again For Mets in Win • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Noah Syndergaard gave the NY Mets 4.0 innings and allowed two runs, obvious he threw a lot of pitches at Citi Field Wednesday afternoon. The right hander was overpowering to a certain point and the changeup was used in allowing four hits. But it wasn’t Syndergaard that got his team a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets bullpen performed after Syndergaard who got the no decision. More importantly, the pen that manager Terry Callaway utilized finished up with work as the Mets offense relied on two runs in the third and sixth innings for all their runs that included a two-run homer from Yoenis Cespedes in the second inning his second of the season.

Amed Rosario drove in the go ahead run in the sixth inning with a two-run triple.

It was the conclusion of Opening Week at Citi Field for the Mets, and as they left for Washington and Miami for their first road swing of the season, this win established that their bullpen has been revamped and could make a difference. There was enthusiasm because Hansel Robles was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas and struck out the side in the seventh.

Robles, who struggled all last season and had a horrific time with his control in the spring, was one of the last to not make the cut before the season opener last Thursday. There was quite a contrast this first time back and it was enough to impress his rookie manager.

“I think to anticipate Noah going four would have been harder,” said Callaway. “Bullpen did a fantastic job. We have faith in them. Robles working on small things, consistent delivery, came in today and pitched a huge inning for us.”

Callaway said the bullpen is responding. He mentioned that this brief time down in Triple-A to start the season was instrumental in what was seen on the mound in that inning. And it was huge because the rest of the Mets coming out of the pen were able to shut down the Phillies in the final three innings.

As to how he responded regarding his first stint back, Robles said, “What happened last year stay’s last year. Just want to change people’s minds and do my best.” Though the right hander from the Dominican Republic was tied for sixth in the majors last year among all relievers with seven wins, Robles was 7-5 with a 4.92 ERA.

Robert Gsellman tossed 2-0 innings of perfect relief with three strikeouts and got his first win of the season. Three games and Gsellman has not allowed a run in 3.2 innings, making the Mets pen that more formidable. And Jeurys Familia converted his third save and 109th of his career which are the third most in Mets history.

Mets pitching in their first five games have recorded 61 strikeouts. That is most in their history during that span.

It’s positive as the Mets meet their division rival and NL East champ Washington Nationals down in DC that begins with a three-game series Thursday afternoon. And taking a 4-1 record to the road is also a great way to begin the season.