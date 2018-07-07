Bus Ride To The Baseball Hall of Fame [Information] • Latino Sports

Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – On a sunny and cool weather Sunday afternoon at Citi Field, the New York Mets (35-49) are facing the Tampa Bay Rays (43-44) in the second game of their three-game series. On Friday night, Jose Bautista’s walk off grand slam carried the Amazins to a 5-1 victory. Today, after two innings, neither side has yet to score a run.

Last year, many baseball fans traveled to witness the Hall of Fame induction of Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez. This year, we will witnessing baseball great Vladimir Guerrero inducted into the halls of baseball immortality. With that said, here’s the information for this year’s bus ride to Cooperstown. Enjoy the rest of the weekend!