Bus Ride To Witness History • Latino Sports

Cooperstown, NY – People were already lining up at 6am to enter the bus that was going to take fifty of us to Cooperstown NY for the induction ceremony of the 2017 class of inductees. This class 2017 consisted of: Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, Iván Rodríguez, John Schuerholz and Bud Selig, three baseball players and two baseball executives. However, the bus leaving from the South Bronx was going for one player and that was for Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez.

The majority of the people on the bus were obviously Puerto Rican of all ages. It also had a small contingent of Guyanese, a Dominican, a Cuban, an African American and a Portuguese, though not Puerto Rican they too were interested in just one player, Iván Rodriguez.

The bus ride was almost four and half-hours with one rest stop. The group was entertained with the movie, Chasing 3000 about the life of two young brothers who set out on a road trip in the Summer of 1972 to witness baseball hero, Roberto Clemente’s 3000th hit. An appropriate movie to watch as Clemente was the first Puerto Rican and Latin American to be inducted into this prestigious hall of baseball immortals.

Iván would be the fourth Puerto Rican and with only 19% of all the thousand of players that have played the American National Pastime inducted into the HOF, this was something really historic for Puerto Rico and a moment of pride to all the Puerto Ricans in both the island and in the Diaspora.

Many of the people and families on the bus had never been to Cooperstown so a day trip to witness history and also visit the HOF museum was more than a treat. Everyone was appreciative of Latino Sports for organizing this Day Trip and for providing the comfort of traveling as one guest stated, “The comfort, entertainment and snacks offered on the bus ride was very professional and I thank you guys for organizing this trip.”

Latino Sports has organized a day trip to Cooperstown every time that a Latino has been inducted. I believe that we need to take advantage of every opportunity to make our community proud in any situation, and in this case sports when a Latino achieves a moment of greatness. There are never too many positive role models for us to introduce to our youth so that they can emulate. I received many accolades from every person who stepped off the bus at close to midnight when we returned. However, my greatest reward was to see the pride that everyone felt seeing Iván Rodríguez step onto that stage and talk about his pride being a Puerto Rican and seeing so many Puerto Rican flags.

I want to thank all the people that took the trip with us yesterday and especially Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center and the Acacia Network for providing resources for their patients, staff and board members and other community people to attend this historic event.

We look forward to next year’s class of inductee’s where we believe, Dominican Vladimir Guerrero should be in that group. If he is, Latino Sports will once again say: PRESENTE!