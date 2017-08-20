Business As Usual As Mets Fall To Marlins • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – With 40 games left in the season, the New York Mets once promising season is over. Following Sunday’s 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins, the Amazins are 54-68.

A season that once was sprinkled with dreams of a possible World Series appearance has been flooded with injuries, losses, bad luck and player trades in less than a 12-hour span. Setbacks or not, the beautiful sport of baseball will endure and the games will be played.

As of Friday and early Saturday morning, Curtis Granderson and Rene Rivera were traded. With Curtis traded to the baseball’s best team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. For Rivera, a catcher who is also a fan of Professional Wrestling, he will finish his season with the Chicago Cubs. Ironically, both former teammates could meet in the postseason…

After a topsy-turvy week in which the Mets were swept in the Subway Series, their fans wept their frustrations and saddness as two of favorite Amazin players were traded to postseason contenders. Let’s not also forget players like Jay Bruce who was traded to the Cleveland Indians as well as the others who are no longer part of the organization.

So at this stage in the season, what exactly are the Mets fighting for? Why should fans invest their evenings and afternoons at Citi Field with the understanding that the Mets season will officially end on Sunday afternoon, October 1 on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies? Again, at this stage in the season, what’s there to believe in?

Yes, the Mets season will not feature a postseason. Yes, the only thing the Mets are trying to fight off is fatigue for the final 40 games of the season. How they finish the rest of the season remains to be seen. For now, believe that it will end on October 2 on the road.

Despite being roughed up on Sunday, will Jacob deGrom pitch 200 innings this season? Will Michael Conforto hit 30 home runs for the season? Will Yoenis Céspedes finish the season with 24 home runs? Can Amed Rosario adjust to the speed of the Majors and not double-clutch as before throwing to first? Will Terry Collins remain as Mets manager?

Tune In, Find Out, Always Believe…

