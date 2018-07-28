From The So. BX To Cooperstown: HOF Trip • Latino Sports

South Bronx, NY: Every year two weeks after the mid summer baseball classic, All Star game the second biggest event of baseball is the Hall of Fame (HOF) induction ceremony.

Ever since Orlando Cepeda was finally inducted into the HOF in 1999 Latino Sports made a promise to our Latino South Bronx community that we will organize a bus trip to Cooperstown, NY whenever a Latino baseball player gets inducted.

A trip to Cooperstown is quite a hike. It takes approximately three to four hours driving from the Bronx to Cooperstown. And public transportation is almost impossible. Thus it is very difficult for many in our community with few resources, limited English and without a car, to travel to Cooperstown. We saw that problem when many wanted to travel to see the second Puerto Rican, Cepeda inducted.

That trip in 1999 was the first of many that we have made. Every time that a Latino gets inducted, Latino Sports has had a bus trip for the community and the trips have been more than a trip, they have become family outings where everyone looks forward to the next trip.

Thus, tomorrow we again will have a bus traveling to Cooperstown to witness another Latino, Vladimir Guerrero get inducted.

We are proud to facilitate a trip that always gets packed with families that perhaps would not be able to attend a ceremony like a baseball HOF induction ceremony.