Cabrera & deGrom Pace Amazin' Win Over Cubs • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Winner of now four straight games, the New York Mets returned to Citi Field and paced themselves to a 6-1 must-win over the defending MLB Champions, the Chicago Cubs. Before I continue…

Playing the first game of their seven-game home stand, the Amazins’ demonstrated to how effective they can be when both the hitting and pitching are in sync. On Monday night, Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom paced the Mets as he completed the game.

In nine innings of work, deGrom struck out six batters while surrendering five hits, one run and won home run. With the defense providing him quality support he needed, the Cubs offense was stifiled. While the Chicago offensively sputtered, the Amazin offense clicked.

Against Cub pitchers, New York batted .333 as the offense went 11-for-33. Combined with the three walks, the Amazins six runs was more than sufficient for their first game back after a 4-2 successful road trip. Leading the way for the Amazins was Asdrúbal Cabrera. His two solo home runs complimented with Jay Bruce’s 17th homer of the season paced the Mets to win.

Yoenis Céspedes who returned back to the lineup on Saturday, made his Citi Field return. Prior to leaving the game with a sore left heel that he admitted is naturally aggravated by the time he wakes up each morning. On Monday night, Yoenis batted 1-for-3 on Monday night. Tomorrow night, both team will meet again at 7:05pm. Céspedes will suit up…

