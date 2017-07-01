Cabrera Hits Game Winner As Mets Close In On .500 • Latino Sports

Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Last week Asdrubal Cabrera was not a happy camper in the Mets visiting clubhouse out in San Francisco. Manager Terry Collins informed the veteran infielder that he would be the starter at second base on the day he was activated from the disabled list.

Cabrera made his feelings known and believed this was not the right move as a shortstop. A week later, and with the Mets not struggling as they were, his manager Terry Collins is smiling just as much as his second baseman.

On his bobblehead day at Citi Field, Cabrera hit a decisive home run off the Phillies Pat Neshek in the seventh inning. The two-run and go ahead homer cleared the right-center field wall that led the Mets to a 7-6 win, their fourth straight and seven in their last eight.

“Just come here every day working,” Cabrera said with a smile and wearing the customary crown and robe that a Mets player of the game gets the honor of doing. It was his eighth home run of the season and five this season have given the Mets the lead or tied the game.

Collins said his team would get back into the mix when his team was back to full health. Cabrera was one of the injured that went down with a bad thumb and has quickly rebounded. More so, the feelings of being unhappy and not certain of his role have quickly vanished. The manager understands. as he has been there and to him Cabrera has always been a professional as to what he does.

“Deep inside they’re pros,” Collins said. “He (Cabrera) understood the dynamics of everything and I knew when he got out there that he’d settle in and play very, very, well. We get him hot, we are going to have a good finish.” Since being activated off the DL, Cabrera is batting .394 with two home runs, three doubles, four RBI and seven runs scored in eight games.

The second baseman who could go back to shortstop when Neil Walker returns from the DL was not elaborating about his unhappiness of switching positions. Instead, as Collins said, Cabrera is a pro and going about his business as the Mets inched four games closer to the .500 mark at 38-42.

“I know we have real good hitters,” Cabrera said when asked about the Mets making an attempt to turn things around. “We have the nucleus. It’s always good when you start winning. Hitters are doing what they have to do.”

Lucas Duda and T.J. Rivera also hit solo home runs for the Mets who look to sweep the three-game series against Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

Zach Wheeler in his first start since returning from the disabled list of 11-days, could not get out of the fourth inning. He allowed two unearned runs and threw 81 pitches. The bullpen took over and Addison Reed converted his 14th save after a 58- minute rain delay that disrupted play in the eighth inning with the Phillies at bat.

“These are the games when you say, we’re not out of it,” said Collins. “We are starting to get some pieces back.” He also made reference to Reed who now has 11 scoreless innings. Reed has also allowed two earned runs in his last 16.0 innings. And with Jeurys Familia on the recovery road it is more good news for the Mets to see Reed filling the void.

Added Collins about Reed, who had the role of setting up Familia last season, “Reed is back where he was last year.”

The Mets and their manager are doing the right thing. They need to win series and games that can be won. Saturday afternoon was another good indication that things are looking up for a team that looked helpless a little more than a week ago.

But getting back to .500 is the first step and a sweep of the Phillies would help. Because waiting after that are three games at the first place Washington Nationals and the Mets want to keep this going with the hitting and some more hitting of the home run ball.

Asdrubal Cabrera on his bobblehead day let his bat do the talking.