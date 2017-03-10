Canada Vs. Dominican Republic: Dominicans Felt Right At Home • Latino Sports

The first game of Pool C being played in Miami Marlins Stadium in Florida yesterday sounded and looked more like a game that was being played in the Dominican Republic. Miami – Dade County has approximately 58,000 Dominicans and a great number of the 27,388 fans present for this first game were Dominican. I also met Dominican fans that had driven down from Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York

The packed house was full of energetic fans that had the sounds that many of us Latinos are used to hearing at our home countries games. The sounds of Bata drums, güiro’s, whistles, Dominican flags waving everywhere and the outburst of noise after every Dominican players achievement was enough to convince anyone who knows little of demographics that we were in a predominantly Latino haven, in this case Dominican

Besides the large number of Dominicans there were many Puerto Ricans, Columbians and other Latinos who love baseball. Other than some Columbians that flew in to see their country play, many of the Latino’s live in the Miami-Dade County area. Mark Soto a Puerto Rican liqueur distributor who lives here via way of the Bronx came not so much to cheer, but simply as he explained, “I love baseball, I also love the energy and excitement the we Caribbean’s bring to the game (pointing to the center field jumbotron that showed a large number of Dominican fans screaming and waving flags).

The fact is that Caribbean’s do bring a certain excitement to the game as anyone who has been to a game in any of the Greater Antilles: Cuba, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico can attest.

As for the game, the Dominican team gave their fans much to cheer about, as they were dominant in all facets of the game. No doubt that the Dominicans are a powerhouse as they demonstrated their power in this first game when they scored four runs to jump to a 4-0 lead in the second inning. The Dominicans eventually won 9-2 clubbing Canada with 15 hits and 2 homeruns.