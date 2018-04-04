Canelo Setback Dark Eye For Boxing • Latino Sports

Hogan Photos

Rich Mancuso

New York: On one hand Canelo Alvarez has always been the subject of rumors as to using illegal enhancement drugs that propelled him to becoming a top fighter in boxing. The middleweight from Mexico is once again in the storm of controversy and his rematch with unified champion Gennady Golovkin that was set for May 5th in Las Vegas and televised on HBO Pay-Per-View will not occur.

Alvarez, with a temporary suspension imposed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for violations of their anti drug and enhancement policies, in a statement said he withdrew from the fight. This leads to more questions about an admission of guilt and it is that dark eye for the sport.

There were always questions about Alvarez and after his dominating loss to the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr., he appeared to be stronger and showed signs of upper body development that led to speculation. He tested positive twice for a PED, clenbuterol, and from random tests under the scrutiny of VADA (Voluntary Anti Doping Association) that is used by all if not most of the major boxing sanctioning organizations.

A hearing for Alvarez and the Nevada State Athletic Commission, scheduled in two weeks, was supposed to determine if the suspension would hold and officially cancel the fight with Golovkin. Now that is all a mute issue and a tarnished image for Alvarez, once in the talk of best pound-for pound, is all about certain.

Promoters at Golden Boy, headed by former champion and Hall of Famer Oscar de La Hoya, claim the suspension was distracting their fighter and it was best to try and reschedule the rematch. Take this is a cover up or an admission of guilt but either way the suspicions about Canelo Alvarez can no longer be known as a cover up.

Any talk about clearing the air and rescheduling the fight for September, that leaves fans in the dark and also does not help a sport that is involved in another controversy revolving around a major mega fight. The fight card to be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was close to a sell out and the venue last week started to refund those who purchased tickets.

That move about refunds of tickets and from hotels on the Las Vegas strip also led to speculation that the fight would be scrapped. But, can the trust return if and when a rescheduled date is set in stone? That is what faces Golden Boy and most of all the tarnished image of Canelo Alvarez will be difficult to repair.

Though the fight could still be rescheduled, Oscar de La Hoya has to begin the damage control. And as always, in boxing, damage control and especially with a fighter with the magnitude of Canelo Alvarez will be difficult.

It can be done but the fans, and his adversary, Golovkin, may never believe what Canelo Alvarez has to say in his defense. Here are some of the comments Alvarez released through an interpreter regarding his pulling out of the fight that was anticipated after their highly anticipated first fight that ended in a controversial draw this past September:

“I am truly shocked about what has happened and for those who have doubts and suspicions about my integrity, I have always been and always will be clean fighter. I want to apologize to HBO, Tecate and Hennessy and all my other sponsors, the media and to everyone who is involved in the promotion of this event, and especially to the fans. I respect this sport. I will always be a clean fighter.”

Yet Alvarez did not issue a formal apology to Golovkin and that further adds fuel to the fire. The boxing world needed to hear that apology from Canelo Alvarez and that could have started the damage control.

So for now, there is no rematch. Boxing got hit with another dark eye out of the ring and Golovkin, in that top- 10 as best pound-for-pound fighter will weigh his options. Canelo Alvarez blames that eating contaminated meat was a reason for resting positive, that is supposedly often consumed in Mexico. That also is difficult to comprehend.

But what is easy to comprehend here regards a anticipated rematch that needed no hype but Canelo Alvarez ruined that for fans and the sport. That image of a true champion leaves a lot to be desired.

