The Captain's Final Night In A Mets Uniform [Photos] • Latino Sports

“I’m at peace with the work and the time and the dedication I put into it but I’m not at peace with the way it ended.” – David Wright, New York Mets Captain

Flushing, NY – For one night, New York Mets Captain David Wright reminded us why they’ll never be another David Wright. Good times, bad times, the Captain was a winner. It didn’t matter who you were or who you wrote for. If you were in his presence, welcomed you felt. On the field, off the field, David Wright is a gentle soul and class act.

Following the postgame press conference, The Captain took off to the clubhouse where members of the media joined him as they chatted and laughed about the times of past and present. When it was time to go, Wright thanked each member of the media and shook his/her hand. Thank you, David Wright! With that said… O Captain! My Captain!