Capturing those Amazin' Moments [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Hours after yesterday’s Mets 7-0 loss to the Miami Marlins, I left Citi Field. Following a game, while the spectators leave the ballpark, I stay behind reviewing postgame notes and working on my recap. Of course, that doesn’t include the emails I’m reading and the photos I’m editing for the articles I’m posting and working on.

No matter the duration of the postgame work, I’m completely enjoying the experience of covering Major League Baseball. Regardless of the outcome, I have no reservation of waiting to photograph a beautiful moment of that specific game. In the case of yesterday’s game, the best moment of the game took place as I left Citi Field and headed towards the Mets–Willets Point Station so I can hop on the 7 Train and head home.

I completely dug how the sun made it’s appearance and worked with me as I took a couple of post, postgame photos. I enjoyed it so much that I took some photos before today’s game. Currently, the Mets trail the San Francisco Giants by a score of 2-1 in the fourth inning. For the moment, the duel between Giants LHP Matt Moore and Mets RHP Jacob deGrom has been entertaining to watch. Plenty left to be played… Always Believe!