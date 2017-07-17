Cards Soaring Inning Crushed The Amazins • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – If the sixth inning of the Monday night game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals faded away and classified itself as obsolete, the Amazins would have won by a scrappy 3-0 score. It was that same inning that won it for the Cards while it cost the Mets the game. With a 21-26 home record at Citi Field, the’ve lost two in a row.

It wasn’t enough how both Michael Conforto and Lucas Duda each hit their 16th home run of the season and combined with José Reyes two-for-four performance, it wasn’r enough for it to translate to a New York win. This being the Amazins, nothing should come off as a surprise.

As easy as it would be to criticize Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler’s struggling 5.1 inning performance in which he surrendered seven hits and allowed four runs, the reality is that it’s difficult to win some ballgames if your offense is 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. To be fair, St. Louis also played some ugly baseball.

The only difference is that the Cardinals runs mattered more. In earning his 11th win of the season, Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright paced his team as he worked 5.2 innings in which he surrended six hits and three runs. So what next for the Amazins? Tuesday night will be round two of Mets vs. Cardinals. Needing a win, the Mets must find a way to win.

Game Summary: Monday, July 17, 2017