Career Night For Aguilar As Yanks Woes Continue • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Jesús Aguilar said this was his first look at Yankee Stadium. Perhaps that provided a spark for the Milwaukee Brewers first baseman who had a career night in the Bronx. The 26-year old native of Maracay Venezuela homered twice as the Brewers beat the Yankees Friday night 9-4.

A part time player, Aguilar went 3-for-4 and recorded his first multi- home run game and tied a franchise record with 7 RBI and that is the most by a Brewers rookie in a game all-time. The big blow was a grand slam home run in the seventh inning that opened up the game and paced the Brewers to a season high five-game winning streak.

The Brewers, division leaders in the NL Central also committed five errors and the Yankees lost for just the second time since 1963 when a team made that many errors.

“He’s a rookie doing this,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. “He knows a plan and is a mature hitter when he gets in the box.” He also hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and Aguilar was only the second rookie to record at least 7 RBI in a game against the Yankees and is second in batting among National League rookies.

The Yankees once again struggled out of the bullpen and that cost them after a rain delay of a little less than an hour in the fourth inning. Up to then, rookie Jordan Montgomery allowed two runs in 4.1 innings. And rookie Aaron Judge hit his Major League leading 30th home run in the fifth inning that surpassed Joe DiMaggio in 1936 to set a new Yankees single season record for a rookie.

Yankees relievers allowed 7 earned runs in 4.2 innings, mostly attributed to four given up by Tyler Clippard who also walked three in the Brewers five-run seventh that included the grand slam from Aguilar.

“All that matters is keep playing the way we do,” said Aguilar through an interpreter. “I’m not chasing down the ball,” he said about his recent success that sees his bat as an important cog in the Milwaukee lineup.

The Yankees on the other hand are trying to get back on track. This was another ugly loss and one that was surrendered by their bullpen and with a Boston win put them 4-½ games behind the division leaders losing 6-of-17, in their last 23 games.

But this was a record night for Aguilar as the Brewers even with those errors moved to 49-40 and continue to be the surprise team in baseball with two more games prior to the All-Star Break.