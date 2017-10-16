Carlos Beltran: Veteran Leader With Astros • Latino Sports

latino Sports

Bronx, NY: Carlos Beltran has been to the postseason and had that success. The veteran could be in his last significant games of his career with the Houston Astros and the possibility of going to another World Series. His prior stint with Houston, Beltran established record for most hits in one Postseason with 20 over two series in 2004.

Those postseason exploits earned Beltran the free agent contract and a lucrative seven-year deal with the New York Mets. The highlight was a NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals but a final at bat in Game 7 saw Beltran strike out against Adam Wainwright.

The Mets, considered the heavy favorite as a team that would advance to their third World Series would go home. The Cardinals would move win their second NL pennant in three years and advanced to the World Series that would see them come up short to the Detroit Tigers in five games.

So here is Beltran again at Yankee Stadium, and wearing the Astros uniform. It’s another homecoming as the one-time New York Yankee still makes his home in New York. After a year in San Francisco and two with the Cardinals, Beltran continued his eventual Hall of Fame career with the Yankees before a trade back to Houston at the deadline last July.

“Well, for one thing, you cannot get caught in reading all the papers in the city,” he said about his time in New York with the Mets and Yankees. “If you read all the papers in the city, as a player that’s not a good thing. That you’re doing to yourself.”

“He teaches me more now that I am managing,” said Astros Manager AJ Hinch, a one-time teammate of Betran on that 2004 Astros postseason team. And it is that veteran leadership that is spilling over to the young Carlos Correa.

At 23- years of age, Correa, Saturday in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park became the youngest Astros player to hit a home run in the LCS when he connected off a Luis Severino fastball. Betran knows the torch has passed on.

“It’s unbelieveable,” Beltran said about Correa in a pre game meeting with the media at Yankee Stadium before Game 3 in the Bronx Monday afternoon. “I’m so proud of him. I’m proud how he’s been able to handle every situation. He’s so smart. He’s so passionate about the game.

Beltran added, “He doesn’t want to be good; he wants to be great.”

As for this series, with Betran and the Astros taking the first two in this best-of- seven, Beltran got around the question and said the Yankees and Astros are similar as to how they built their minor league systems and the dividends are beginning to play off.

“It’s kind of like the same as the Yankees right now,” he said. “They’re young. All these guys played together in the minor leagues.So they gonna have time to get to know each other more. And I think it’s good that they can build on that.”

And the Astros hope to get past the Yankees in New York. of course with Beltran at the DH spot or off the bench as this eventual Hall of Famer is ready to contribute.

Comment Rich Mancuso: [email protected]