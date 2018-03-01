Carlos Correa: Life Is Not Over After A Championship. • Latino Sports

Translated from El Nuevo Dia

West Palm Beach – Baseball, like any sport, requires a lot of sacrifice, discipline and dedication. The Santa Isabel native, Carlos Correa is very clear every time he arrives, at dawn, to the spring training complex of the Houston Astros.

At 23, Correa already has a World Series title and a reputation as one of the best players in the Major Leagues. However, the shortstop does not rest on his laurels since “there is always hunger and desire to improve.”

For that reason, it has become a routine to see Correa next to Venezuelan second baseman Jose Altuve, the Most Valuable Player of the American League, working tirelessly on his defense before the official start time of practices.

Both, under the watchful eye of bench coach, Joe Espada, refine the ‘science’ with the glove by fielding ground balls and make throws from different angles, in addition to practicing the so-called “savior”, the double play.

“Altuve and I want to be the best version we can be, achieve as many ‘double plays’ as possible and improve in all facets of our game. The only way to do it is to work early in the morning so we can focus only on that, “the Santaisabelino explained in an interview with El Nuevo Día at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches.

But Correa also has another motivation to devote extra time to his defense: the possibility of obtaining his first Gold Glove, a prize that in the past two seasons was won by his compatriot Francisco Lindor (Indians) and Andrelton Simmons (Angels), respectively in the American League.

“I would like to win a Gold Glove. It is a very prestigious prize and it would be a good thing for me. For that we are working hard every day on the defensive in the camp, “said Correa, who last year committed nine errors in 108 games, and had a fielding percentage of .978, fifth best among the players in his position.

Correa added that there is also room to improve on offense after his excellent numbers of 2017 -.315 on average with 24 homers and 84 RBIs-, despite missing a month and a half with a ligament tear in his thumb.

“I’m working on a lot of things, like defense, but also in batting to be ready for the start of the season. I know I can improve (offensive numbers). Physically I feel good, but health is important because I would like to see what numbers I can play all year round, “he added.

Correa, however, considered that in the end the main goal is to help, however, the Astros become the first team to repeat as champion since the New York Yankees won three consecutive World Series titles between 1998 and the 2000

Less Puerto Ricans

On the other hand, Correa acknowledged that he misses his compatriots Carlos Beltran, who announced his retirement after the World Series, and coach Alex Cora, who was named leader of the Red Sox. However, he accepted that his tracks still remain among the players.

“We definitely need the presence of Carlos Beltrán, he taught us a lot and helped create a chemistry that will never be forgotten. We always communicate, when I have a question or need advice I’ll call it, and that’s also the case with Alex Cora. ​​”

“They are tremendous people who left their mark on this organization and taught us a lot, and we will always be grateful. But, in turn, I’m happy that Carlos was able to retire with a championship and Alex got a great job, “he concluded.