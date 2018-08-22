Carlos DeJesus Soars in 9-4 Win Over Canada, Puerto Rico One Win Away From International Championship Game • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY — A rainout on Tuesday couldn’t washout the momentum Puerto Rico had entering Wednesday’s matchup against Canada. Carlos DeJesus’ two thunderous home runs in Puerto Rico’s 9-4 win helped the boys from Guayama defeat the team from British Columbia at Volunteer Stadium.

In the first inning of the ballgame DeJesus showed off his power by taking Canadian pitcher Jordan Jaramillo deep to centerfield in his first at-bat of the game giving Puerto Rico a 1-0 lead.

Canada struck back in the bottom of the first when Nate Colina singled to right field scoring Andre Juco. Puerto Rico’s Eric Rodriguez relieved starter Luis A. Rivera in the bottom of the second before Canada was able to gain a 2-1 lead following a wild pitch.

A third inning rally paved the way for a win as Puerto Rico scored four runs off three hits with big hits from John Lopez, E. Rodriguez and game three hero Roberto Joubert.

Canada’s Dio Gamma, who is seeking refugee status in Canada and wasn’t sure if he’d be able to play in the Little League World Series with his Canadian brothers, was able to provide the last bit of offense for Canada, delivering a two-run-double in the bottom of the third inning.

Puerto Rico was able to accumulate two more runs from Lopez and Luis “Big Papi” D. Rivera against Jaramillo in the top of the fourth before DeJesus clobbered a two-run home run off Cole Balkovec in the top of the sixth and insuring Puerto Rico with a five run lead.

Jaramillo completed 4 ⅔ innings in his final game of the 2018 Little League World Series, surrendering seven runs on eight hits, walking two and striking out six. While Rodriguez was able to add a win to his LLWS resume after giving up two runs on three hits, striking out six in 4 ⅓ innings.

With the loss Canada has been eliminated from the tournament. Canada leaves Williamsport, PA with a 2-2 record, their two wins coming from games against Spain and Mexico.

Puerto Rico will battle in Game 25 of the Little League World Series against the losing opponent of the Japan vs. South Korea matchup on Thursday, August 23 at 3 p.m. EST. The winner of Game 25 will determine who will play in the International Championship game.