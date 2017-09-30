Carlos Mendes Will Retire At The End Of The Season • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – The New York Cosmos announced today that defender and team Captain, Carlos Mendes, plans to retire as a player at the conclusion of the 2017 NASL Season in November.

“I have been very fortunate to have enjoyed a 15-year career playing professional soccer, but after much thought and consideration, I have come to the decision that I will be retiring after this 2017 season,” said Mendes. “My primary focus right now is to continue my work on the field with my teammates to try and help the club win another Championship.”

Mendes, 36, was the first player signed by the Modern Era Cosmos on December 2012 and has anchored the New York back line while captaining the club ever since.

In 107 appearances for the Cosmos since the 2013 reboot season, Mendes has recorded four goals and two assists, while becoming the first player in the club’s Modern Era to reach 100 games played (2016). He has been named in the NASL’s best XI in each of the past three seasons.

Mendes has started and played the full game in every Cosmos post-season match, leading New York to three NASL Championships in four seasons.

“Carlos was not only the first player the Cosmos signed back in 2013, but also our first Captain and one of our most storied leaders,” said Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director, Giovanni Savarese. “He has helped the club accomplish many Championships and will forever remain in the hearts and minds of Cosmos players and fans the world.”

Born in Mineola, Long Island, Mendes was inducted into the Long Island Soccer Football League’s inaugural Hall of Fame class on November 22, 2016.

Prior to joining the Cosmos, Mendes spent eight seasons in Major League Soccer, including six with the New York MetroStars/Red Bulls. He then played for the Columbus Crew in 2012, before heading back to New York to join the Cosmos. He ranks second on the MetroStars/Red Bulls’ all-time games played list with 146. He started his professional soccer career with the Long Island Rough Riders in 2002, where he made ten appearances before moving on to the Rochester Rhinos.