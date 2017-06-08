Carroll’s Cuisine 2017 Father’s Day Gift Guide • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – It is impossible to truly thank the person who most shaped your life but Father’s Day is certainly an occasion to express appreciation for dad.

Before delving into gift selections, one shouldn’t forget the importance of the good old greeting card. If dad has a sense of humor and hopefully he does, both Paper Epiphanies (paperepiphanies.com) and Bald Guy Greetings (baldguygreetings.com) have cards (some bordering on the R-rated) that should put a smile on his face.

You can’t go wrong with shirts from such well-known makers as Armani Exchange, American Eagle, and J. Crew. Haupt makes shirts for guys who aren’t afraid to wear bright colors and attention-grabbing designs. Both Ben Sherman and Lands End manufacture comfortable short sleeve dress and polo shirts that dad can easily wear through the early fall. Mountain Khakis, who are famous for the comfortable work pants, have expanded into the dress shirt market as well.

Lands’ End is also a great source for sleepwear with its Turkish terry robe and broadcloth pajama sets.

The keys to pants are style, comfort, and durability. Lands’ End makes both comfortable dress pants for warm weather as well as stylish shorts for a summer outdoor social. If you want to treat dad to high-end European-style tailoring, Alberto Pants, is a very good choice. There are a lot of jeans manufacturers but you can never go wrong with Levi’s. Another denim heritage brand, Wrangler, has always given the most bang for the dungarees buck and is always a comfortable wear.

Anyone who has ever shopped for clothing at Sears, Kmart, or JC Penney, has come across the Carhartt name. While it’s not a flashy brand, it makes affordable quality apparel. Carhartt’s lightweight Rugged Flex Rigby Five-Pocket Jean is ideal for summer wear when you can’t wear shorts. Its Force Extremes Shoreline Angler Jacket is designed for fishermen but it can be worn by anyone on a wet day as long as its above 40 degrees.

Men’s shoes have far more styles today than when I was growing up. Aetrex, which is best known for orthotics and athletic footwear have expanded into the dress shoe market with its very comfortable Dalton Wing Tip that come in a wide array of colors. Sperry makes a wide assortment of top-sider boat shoes as well as other casual slip-ons. Bruno Magli and Bed Stu (yes, it’s slang for Bedford-Stuyvesant) both make shoes ranging from handmade sandals to the poshest of dress shoes.

The Original Muck Boot Company (muckbootcompany.com), XTRATUF (xtratufboots.com), Bearpaw, Ulu (uluboot.com) and Kamik all make top-notch work and fishing boots. Xtratuf makes a summer boat loafer called the Finatic II Deck Shoe while Kamik also produces sandals for the season.

Of course you can’t discuss Father’s Day without that most cliched of gifts, the tie. Things have changed over the years however as ties have become an integral part of fashion. This isn’t the 1950s Eisenhower era. Both Knot Society and ties.com make eye-catching neckwear. General Knot & Co. makes ties and pocket squares from vintage and hard-to-find textiles. The photo department of CVS can make a tie for you from your photos (they also make mugs) if you log onto cvs.com

Ranking right behind ties as the stereotypical Dad’s Day gift is the wallet. This doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s a bad gift choice if your pop is walking around with a beat-up billfold. I know that I hold onto my wallets long past their rightful expiration dates. Buxton Company’s (buxton.co) Bellamy Collection C-Fold, NDK’s Cosmopolitan Collection, and French Wink’s (frenchwink.com) Wallet Full line will help keep dad’s dollars and credit cards organized and are stylish in the process.

There is of course plenty for dad to do here in New York City. With summer upon us a dinner cruise on either World Yacht or Spirit Cruises is a very enjoyable way to spend an evening. The warmer weather is also a great time to see the Big Apple’s various attractions. CityPASS and New York Pass allow you to see a lot of sites for one price but there are time restrictions.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads!