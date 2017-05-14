Carroll’s Cuisine: 2017 Sports Emmys & Beyond • Latino Sports

New York, NY – As per custom, the 2017 Sports Emmy Awards attracted the A-listers in sports broadcasting industry.

Alex Rodriguez, who now does occasional work for Fox Sports, was a presenter this year. He will continue to work on select baseball telecasts but one gets the feeling that he wants to emulate Michael Strahan’s career which has a big non-sports component.

A good example of that was A-Rod’s surprise appearance as a co-host on a recent episode of ABC’s “The View.” “My mom and my sister love that show. It’s not everyday that they ask ugly guys like me from the sports world to come on,” he said with self-deprecating humor. “I had a great time but I have to admit that I got nervous and tried to stay clear of all political discussions!” he added with a smile.

Brent Musburger, who retired from broadcasting earlier in the year , received the Lifetime Achievement Emmy. It’s safe to say that Musburger and his colleagues at the time, Phyllis George, Irv Cross, and Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder put NFL studio shows on the map when they were the “NFL Today” team on CBS.

“People ask me about that show everyday. The key to our success was Phyllis George who was a recent Miss America. She brought a huge female following to the show and she could handle herself with the guys,” Musburger told me.

Astoria native Bob Costas collected yet another Emmy for best studio host and joked to the audience at Frederick Rose Hall that the next time he gets one will be the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Bob is a fan of “Brockmire,” the IFC adult televison show about a fictional baseball radio announcer that was created by and stars Forest Hills’ own Hank Azaria. Hank got Fox Sports top voice, Joe Buck, to appear in a couple of episodes this season. “I have a feeling that I will be in at least one episode in the second season,” Costas said smiling.