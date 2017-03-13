Carroll's Cuisine: The ACC Arrived To Brooklyn • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Here’s a photo of how the Barclays Center will look during the upcoming snow storm. With that said, New York City tourism has long benefitted from the men’s college basketball tournaments that kick off what has become commonly known around the country as March Madness.

The Big East Tournament just celebrated its 35th anniversary at Madison Square Garden while Barclays Center had hosted the second-tier Atlantic-10 Conference since its opening five years ago.

This year however Barclays Center got a taste of the big time as it hosted the Atlantic Coast Conference, Tournament better known to sports fans as simply “The ACC.” Unlike the Big East which likes to stay put in MSG the ACC has decided to rotate the site of its championship tournament. It will take place in Brooklyn again next year. The A-10 will return to Barclays in 2019.

Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim used to own Madison Square Garden whenever his Orangemen played there which was quite often when Syracuse was part of the Big East Conference. The trips to New York became rarer for him after Syracuse decided to switch to the higher profile ACC a few years ago.

Even though Syracuse was bounced out of the tournament by the University of Miami last Wednesday afternoon, Boeheim was thrilled to be playing in front of over 15,000 fans again in New York. He also managed to tick off ACC executives by saying that playing in Greensboro, NC, where the conference makes its headquarters, added no value to his program.

Of course the highlight of this year’s tournament was Friday night’s Duke-University of North Carolina showdown in the semi-finals. The rivalry between Duke and UNC ranks right up there with Alabama-Auburn, UCLA-USC, and Harvard and Yale as college sports’ fiercest.

While I enjoyed the 2009 HBO Sports documentary “The Battle for Tobacco Road” it is impossible to understand the intensity of this rivalry unless you see a men’s basketball game between these two neighboring fine institutions of higher education. It seemed as if the entire Hickory State made its way to Flatbush & Atlantic Avenues to witness the latest one.

Duke was down by as many as 13 points in the second half before its two stars, Grayson Allen and Luke Kennard, stepped up their game and led a comeback for which UNC had no answer as the Blue Devils beat the Tar Heels going away, 93-83.

The noise and excitement of the Duke-UNC game was a far cry from I have experienced covering Brooklyn Nets games where fans seem to get more excited when in-game host Ally Love announces a t-shirt launch into the stands than by what is occurring in the game itself.

Nevertheless it sends a message to Nets brass that if the team can become competitive and develop a fan base (these two things do go together) then a game at Barclays Center can be a happening.

CBS and Turner Sports held their annual media seminar with the talent who will be handling the broadcasts for the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament.