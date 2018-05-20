Carroll's Cuisine: Amazins' Injured & TV Upfronts • Latino Sports

New York, NY – The Mets suffered a big loss last Wednesday that went far beyond a dreary 12-1 matinee defeat at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Reflective of how things have been going for the past month for our Flushing heroes, centefielder Juan Lagares, who was one of the few Mets who was hitting well, broke his big toe plantar plate running into the Citi Field wall to corral a long fly ball in the ninth inning. He is expected to miss the rest of the season waiting for it to heal following surgery.

Juan Lagares and Yoenis Cespedes seem to wind up every season on the disabled list and this one is no different. Cespedes was on the DL with his usual nagging quad injury when Lagares got hurt.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson and field manager Mickey Callaway admitted the Mets have a lack of outfield depth. The remaining outfielders on the roster: Jay Bruce, Brandon Nimmo, and Michael Conforto all bat left-handed and all three have struggled not surprisingly against southpaw pitching. They will have to deal with both lefties and a lack of rest since they will be playing a lot because Mickey Callaway has no other options.

The Mets have won the last two games that Steven Matz has started but that seems to be more in spite of him than because of him. He has thrown so many pitches in the early frames of a game that Mickey Callaway had to pull him before the sixth inning.

Another problem with Matz is that he seems to get unraveled very easily such as when an opposing runner steals a base or if a close play goes against the Mets. This past Saturday Arizona Diamondbacks runner Jarrod Dyson appeared to have been thrown out at second base on a steal and the second base umpire called it in the Mets’ favor.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo challenged the decision and the cal was overturned on a replay review. Matz surrendered a two-run homer to the next batter, former Yankee John Ryan Murphy. Mets fans have seen this pattern from Matz throughout his career but it seems worse than ever.