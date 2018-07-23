Carroll's Cuisine: Mets Smorgasbord of Horror • Latino Sports

New York, NY – You can’t blame Mets fans for wanting to put a fist through the wall after learning Sunday that Noah Syndergaard had to be placed on the disabled list because of a virus he contracted probably from a kid at a camp in Wayne, New Jersey the last day of the All-Star Game break.

He was there as part of a promotion for Welch’s Fruit Chews. At least it wasn’t something far more serious such as lyme disease. The Mets may want to include riders in future player contracts prohibiting them from visiting summer camps given their historical bad luck with regard to keeping their players on the field.

News of Syndergaard’s bizarre illness came less than 48 hours after slugger Yoenis Cespedes informed the media on his first day back from a lengthy stay on the disabled list that he will probably need surgery on both of his heels. If that were to happen Cespedes estimated that he would have to miss a good chunk of the 2019 season.

The one bit of good news for the Mets this past week is that they beat the Yankees on Friday night in Yankee Stadium by a score of 7-5 which means that SNY will finally be able to show a Mets-Yankees game as part of its “Mets Classics” for the first time in two years.

The Mets lost all four games that they played with the Yankees in 2017 and the game that they won earlier in the year behind a great pitching performance by Seth Lugo at Citi Field was shown on ESPN as part of its Sunday night baseball package.

Speaking of SNY, the Mets cable home debuted a new dating show Friday night that takes place at Citi Field that’s cleverly titled “Prospects.” Comedian and longtime Mets fan Alex Aronson takes on the Andy Cohen hosting duties of this very low-budget spoof of Fox’s “Love Connection.” If you liked past cheesy SNY shows as “Beer Money” and “Oh Yeah!” then you should really enjoy “Prospects.” It’s so bad that it’s good.