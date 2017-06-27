Carroll's Cuisine: Asdrubal Asks Out, NBA Draft • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Before I address Asdrubal Cabrera’s situation, there’s two things I wanted to address. Longtime Mets fans were saddened to learn of the passing of longtime Mets groundskeeper Pete Flynn who helped keep the grass at Shea Stadium greener and well-manicured. Flynn was an amiable man who was very recognizable to all thanks to his red beard and Irish brogue.

The Yankees did a very classy thing on Old-Timers Day this past Sunday when they saluted my late colleague and good friend, as well as longtime Rego Park resident, Howard Goldin, who passed away last July. covered the Bronx Bombers for Latino Sports and the Bronx News for countless seasons. Back to our scheduled article…

It was inevitable that the Mets’ disappointing season would lead to players publicly expressing their unhappiness. On Friday night Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera met with both team general manager Sandy Alderson and field manager Terry Collins to request a trade.

While it’s easy to bash Asdrubal Cabrera as yet another ungrateful high-earning professional athlete, I am somewhat sympathetic.

In spite of having a fine 2016 season in which he swatted 23 homers and batted a very respectable .280 while collecting many clutch hits, he has always been looked at as a stop-gap until minor league phenomenon Amed Rosario was ready. Cabrera’s contract expires at the end of this season and he has been unmercifully pestered with questions from the media about his status.

Asdrubal was a good sport about the Rosario questions earlier in the season but his mood turned sour as he heard criticism from fans and the media about his frequent errors and diminished range.

The final straw may have occurred when second baseman Neil Walker suffered a hamstring injury and went on the disabled list. Terry Collins asked Cabrera to play second base while having Jose Reyes play shortstop. Reyes has had a forgettable first half as he has battled to hit .200 and last year. Cabrera probably thought that Jose should be the one shifting positions.

Given the sub par performance of both teams in 2017, it’s hard to believe that nine months ago the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets were the participants in the one-game wildcard playoff at Citi Field. The Giants were victorious that night which ended the Mets’ 2016 season but if it’s any consolation it appears that the Giants have put up the white flag for this season faster than our Flushing heroes have.

The Mets swept a three-game weekend series from the Giants in San Francisco after they were humiliated by the Dodgers who swept a four-game series in LA in which the 2017 Mets greatly resembled their 1962 forebears.