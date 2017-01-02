Carroll’s Cuisine: Bills Save Todd's Job? • Latino Sports

East Rutherford, NJ- Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula removed a lot of drama surrounding last Sunday’s Bills-Jets mercifully season-concluding game when he fired head coach Rex Ryan earlier in the week.

The dismissal meant that Rex Ryan would not be able to try to beat the Jets which of course was the team that he coached for six seasons. Ryan was fired by Jets owner Woody Johnson two years ago after he failed to get the Jets to the playoff for four straight years.

The Bills’ decision to can Rex before the last game of the season was a gift to Jets head coach Todd Bowles who himself has been on the hot seat because of his team’s awful season. For starters, the Bills who were eliminated from playoff contention last week after a heartbreaking loss to the Miami Dolphins, came into MetLife just to play out the string.

Knowing that they would have a new head coach next year, the Bills players had little reason to show up on Sunday and they proved that by getting pulverized 30-10 by the Jets, a team which got by such NFL dregs as the Browns and the 49ers by a margin of three points in each game and had to furiously come from behind in both games to boot.

Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, who was one of Gang Green’s few bright spots this season, agreed with my assessment that when most NFL players talk about “playing for pride” in meaningless contests what they are really saying is “give me my paycheck and I will do whatever I can to avoid injury” when I spoke with him at his locker following the Bills game.

Beating the Bills was probably just icing on the cake for Bowles. New York Daily News NFL columnist and Fresh Meadows native Gary Myers reported last Thursday that Woody Johnson had already made the decision to bring him back.

My guess is that Woody wanted to show everyone that he did indeed make the right decision to ax Rex Ryan in January 2015 and replace him with Todd Bowles shortly afterwards.

In what has been a losing season in every way imaginable, seeing Rex get fired by another team and then keeping his successor for another season made Woody feel like a winner.