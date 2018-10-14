Carroll's Cuisine: Boonedoggle, You're Welcome! • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – The Yankees won 100 games under first-year manager Aaron Boone and ordinarily that would make Bronx Bombers fans giddy. Of course in the Yankees culture anything less than winning a World Series is considered a disappointing season.

Most mature Yankees fans could accept the fact that their team was beaten by a better one even if it was the arch-rival Boston Red Sox. What bothered them, and apparently Yankees CEO Hank Steinbrenner as well, was that Boone kept his starting pitchers in Games 3 and 4, Luis Severino and CC Sabathia respectively, in too long when it was clear that they did not have anything close to resembling their best stuff.

Adding salt to the wound was the fact that Red Sox manager Alex Cora, a former Mets infielder, was also a rookie manager who came out ahead in their first ever playoff series.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was criticized by former team first baseman and current ESPN personality Mark Teixeira on that network’s morning show, “Get Up,” for playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” loudly while walking past the Red Sox clubhouse in Fenway Park after Game 2.

Even though the Red Sox won the next two games I didn’t have a problem with Judge having a little fun after a win. You have to be highly superstitious to think that he angered the baseball gods and created needless bad karma.

As if an earlier end to the baseball season then they’d have liked was bad enough for Yankees fans, things went from bad to worse on Friday when it was announced that Yankee shortstop Didi Gregorius would miss at least two months of the 2019 season recovering from Tommy John shoulder surgery.

Didi was the guy who replaced Derek Jeter at shortstop after “The Captain” retired in 2015. In spite of what had to have been incredible pressure he has played extremely well both in the field and at the plate. He has also quickly integrated into the social fabric of New York City. For example, dapper Didi has become one of the faces of Bloomingdale’s men’s fashion lines.

You don’t see a lot of alums from my alma mater, Columbia University, on pro sports teams so I took notice when the Knicks signed forward Jeff Coby to a contract to play for their Westchester Knicks G-League team. Coby, an art history major from the Class of 2017 played last year in Spain and admitted that he was surprised to hear from the Knicks.

In a nice move, the Knicks let him suit up and sit on the bench for their last preseason game against the Nets last Friday. Jeff admitted that it bothered him that Columbia never got to play at Madison Square Garden when he was on the varsity squad.