Carroll's Cuisine: Ces Says Yes • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – “This is the third time that we have acquired Yoenis in the last seventeen months. It appears that two legal separations have only strengthened the marriage!”

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson cleverly stated in his opening remarks at last Wednesday’s Citi Field press conference announcing that the Mets had re-signed slugging outfielder Yoenis Cespedes to a four-year, $110 million contract.

This year’s negotiations with Cespedes did not have the Sturm und Drang for Mets fans that last year’s did. At the end of 2015 the conventional wisdom was that the Mets would not pony up for a long-term deal with him and that other teams would pounce for his services. The marketplace was not as favorable as Cespedes or his agents were hoping and he signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the Mets that gave him an opt-out clause after the 2016 season.

While the deal that he signed with the Mets last year did offer security for Cespedes, it did have risks as well, particularly if he wanted a long-term contract that would probably take him to the end of his career. He knew that he would have to produce in 2016.

In spite of some leg injuries, Yoenis had a very good year, and elected to try free agency again. This time though he truly wanted to stay with the Mets and the feeling was mutual and thus the drama was minimal.

While Mets management is rightfully being applauded by their fans for digging deep into their pockets for him, Yoenis Cespedes does have liabilities. Like all power hitters, he strikes out a lot.

Cespedes, in spite of having received a Gold Glove Award, has shown a tendency to be a little too nonchalant in the outfield as he has dropped fly balls trying to catch them with one hand as well as taking his time retrieving balls that he has booted in the outfield as Mets fans unfortunately witnessed in the 2015 World Series.

It will be interesting to see whether Cespedes will assume the role of mentor and leader in the Mets clubhouse for Hispanic players that Bartolo Colon had been. Colon recently signed a lucrative free agent with the Atlanta Braves so there is a void that needs to be filled.

Yoenis was born in Cuba in 1985 and attended a state-run academy where he concentrated on baseball. He was the starting centerfielder on the 2009 Cuban team that played in the World Baseball Classic that year. He defected in the summer of 2011 by escaping to the Dominican Republic and in 2012 he signed a four-year, $36 million contract with the Oakland Athletics.

Cespedes was asked about the death of Fidel Castro which occurred a few days earlier. Since he still has family in Cuba, where Fidel’s brother Raul rules with an iron fist, he understandably declined to comment.

On the day that the Mets announced their signing of Yoenis Cespedes, the team made another deal which got scant attention. They dealt pitcher Logan Verrett to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. There was no word as to how much cash the Mets had to fork over to the Orioles to take the awful Verrett off of their hands.