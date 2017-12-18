Carroll's Cuisine: Costas & Weisman Are Hall of Famers • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Astoria native and longtime NBC Sports signature air personality Bob Costas has won countless Emmy Awards and has long been a favorite of viewers because of his erudite manner that is never condescending.

Although he has been part of NBC’s coverage of such marquee events as the Olympics, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, Triple Crown horse racing, and the Super Bowl, Costas has never hid the fact that his first love has always been Major League Baseball. In recent years Costas, who still looks amazingly boyish despite turning 65 this year, has cut back his workload at NBC but he isn’t slowing down as he can frequently be seen on the MLB Network.

Bob Costas achieved his ultimate dream as it was announced last week that he is the recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award which means that he will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame next July for his well-respected broadcasting career.

What is unusual is that most past recipients of the Frick Award have been longtime broadcasters for a particular team a la Vin Scully and the Dodgers. The only team for which Bob ever served as the home broadcaster was the Spirits of St. Louis of the defunct American Basketball Association in the mid-1970s.

When Bob Costas was anchoring major events for NBC Sports his producer for a good chunk of them was Flushing native and Queens College alum Michael Weisman. It was Weisman who was at the helm for the 1986 World Series when the Mets won the 1986 World Series in a thrilling seven games.