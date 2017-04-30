Carroll's Cuisine: Cruel Month For The Amazins • Latino Sports

Photo: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

New York, NY – The poet T.S. Eliot may have had the Mets in mind when he started off his poem, “The Waste Land,” with the line “April is the cruelest month.”

After getting off to a good start, which included sweeping a three-game series in Philadelphia, things went south for them in Miami as they lost three out of four games there.

Life didn’t improve for the Mets when they returned to Citi Field as they went 1-8 on their last homestand. One reason for that dismal record was that their old enemy, the injury bug, returned with a vengeance. Wilmer Flores, Lucas Duda, and Travis d’Arnaud all missed games.

The team’s big offensive kahuna, Yoenis Cespedes, once again had trouble with his balky hamstring. To paraphrase a politician who has been in the news a lot over the last year ,“Who knew that the cool, damp April NYC weather could aggravate it?” Last week Cespedes was placed yet again on the disabled list.

The news wasn’t much better on the pitching level as neither Steven Matz nor Seth Lugo was able to throw a single pitch because of a variety of ailments. Robert Gsellman, who was an unexpected pleasant surprise last year, sure looked like a flash in the pan during the first month of this season. Hitters have figured him out so he is going to have to make adjustments if he is going to stay in the big leagues.

Mets ace Noah Syndergaard had his last pitching start delayed because of alleged arm soreness but he refused to take an MRI much to the consternation of Mets management. After the Mets were thumped by the awful Atlanta Braves for the second straight game Noah told Mets VP of media relations Jay Horwitz to “take his little minions out of the clubhouse” when the media approached him in the clubhouse.

Everyone understands that players are human and tempers grow short when losses pile up. Nonetheless Syndergaard realizes that the job of the media is to report accurately. The media helped create his Thor character, from which he has clearly benefitted, free of charge. He should show a little gratitude.

Noah would also be wise to be less pigheaded when it comes to getting proper medical attention. He knew that he was suffering from shoulder injuries and yet he insisted that he was good to go for this past Sunday.

He gave up five runs in the first inning and was forced to leave the game because of shoulder pain. The Mets fittingly finished April getting humiliated by the Nationals 23-5 in that game which Syndergaard started.

To be fair there was some good news for the Mets over the weekend. They did win two games over the Nats. Michael Conforto and Jay Bruce continued to hit well. Most importantly, Jose Reyes appeared to finally regain his old hitting form.