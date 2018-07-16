Carroll's Cuisine: Don’t Release Reyes • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – It would be a vast understatement to merely describe Mets infielder Jose Reyes’s season as disappointing. His batting average is way under .200 and age seems to have caught up with his once very speedy legs. He doesn’t steal as many bases nor does he get to ground balls as quickly as he once did.

A lot of Mets fans who call sports talk radio show and post on social media are demanding the team release him. Adding to their argument is that the Mets have an infielder at their top minor league team in Las Vegas named Jeff McNeil who is tearing the cover off of the baseball.

The Mets shouldn’t cut ties with Jose Reyes. Now before you go for the pitchforks and torches, hear me out. I would be far more inclined to go along with the “Jose has to go!” sentiment if the Mets had even a remote chance of making the playoffs this year but that doesn’t appear to be the case at the All-Star Game bye week. With the season basically lost the Mets have nothing to lose by letting one of their most popular players of all-time finish out the year, and probably his career, on his own terms.

In his defense, Jose had a horrible first half in 2017 but became one of the Mets’ best hitters in the second half and that earned him a contract for 2018. With nothing left to lose the Mets should see if lightning can strike twice. The aforementioned Jeff McNeil will be called up to the Mets when the team trades free agent-to-be infielder Asdrubal Cabrera to a pennant contender or in case of an injury to an infielder which is a frequent occurrence for the Mets.

From a media perspective, Jose Reyes is always at his locker ready to chat or answer questions during the pregame media access time. Trust me, a lot of players go to great lengths to eschew that responsibility. Juan Soto, the personable young star outfielder for the Washington Nationals, gave more interviews to the New York media in one weekend at Citi Field than Yoenis Cespedes has done in three years.

Soto’s teammate, Michael Taylor, was thankful that the Nationals’ last game before the All-Star break was played in Queens..Whereas most players either return to their off-season homes or stay in the cities in which the play, Taylor wanted to do something a bit more exotic.

Realizing that Citi Field was close to JFK Airport, Taylor booked an Icelandair flight to Reykjavic for him and his girlfriend. He was planning to spend four days at Blue Lagoon Geothermal Resort before returning back to Washington.

Noah Syndergaard did pick up a win Friday night in his first game back following a finger injury that kept him off the mound for six weeks. While the fan mood was upbeat following the Mets’ 4-2 win over the Nationals, the reality was the Noah looked pretty rusty.

He was behind in the count on many batters and put the leadoff man on base for the majority of the five innings that he worked. The good news for Syndergaard was that he was always able to get a big out, including a double play hit by Bryce Harper who ran half-speed to first base, when he needed it. Noah also hit a line drive single in the second inning that drove in the Mets’ fourth and final run for the night.

Jacob deGrom should take note of what a Mets pitcher has to do to earn a victory! Mets third baseman Todd Frazier is expected to be activated in time for the latest installation of the Subway Series that gets underway Friday night and he made no secret of his excitement. “Forget the standings. Every Subway Series game is like Ohio State-Michigan!” he told me exuberantly last Thursday.

Best of luck to actor Branden Wellington who may not be known by name to Mets fans but they have certainly seen him many times over the past five years hosting between inning contests involving Citi Field spectators. Wellington just resigned his emcee position at Mets home games in order to join the cast of Netflix’s “Orange Is The New Black” which films in Los Angeles.

The Yankees showed proper corporate outrage by booting Papa John’s out of Yankee Stadium following the company’s founder and longtime CEO John Schnatter publicly uttering a disgusting racial slur.