Carroll's Cuisine: Don’t Trade Jay Away • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – In 1977 Meat Loaf had a huge hit with “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” which has become a staple of FM classic rock stations.

The song title be true some situations but it wasn’t good enough for the Mets this past weekend as they really needed to sweep the Colorado Rockies, one of the teams that is one front of them for the second and final wildcard berth.

The Mets thrashed the Rockies the first two games of the weekend series by scores of 14-2 and 9-3 but not surprisingly they got whacked in the finale by Colorado, 13-4. The way things have been going this season the team should think about changing its theme song from “Meet The Mets” to “Never On Sunday” given their dismal 5-10 record on the first day of the week.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson told the media on Friday that the Mets would be looking to shed veterans at the July 31st trade deadline unless the team were to play “exceedingly well” on this homestand. Alderson probably had his secretary hold all calls for the first two games back following the All-Star Game but was probably working the phones frantically following the Mets’ Sunday debacle.

The Mets have a lot of veteran players whose contracts expire at the end of this season. Alderson would understandably like to get back some minor league prospects from other organizations for these players as opposed to getting nothing in return once they depart at the season’s conclusion.

The problem is that the Mets have few available chips that contending teams would want outside of relief pitcher Addison Reed who has done an admirable job filling in for the injured Jeurys Familia in the closer role, and outfielder Jay Bruce, who is having a spectacular year and should have been on the All-Star team.

Bruce struggled last year after the Mets obtained him at the trade deadline from the Reds and Alderson made it no secret to other teams that Bruce could be acquired for a pittance.

I believed that was myopic thinking in light of Bruce’s career stats. He had spent his first eight years with the Reds and this was the first time that he had been traded. My gut feeling was that like a kid getting used to a new school or neighborhood; he just needed time to relax and get loose. Bruce told me that he felt right home with the Mets following his first spring training in Port St. Lucie.

Instead of thinking about trading Jay Bruce, Sandy Alderson should think about signing the free agent-to-be to a long-term contract. While the Mets have replacements for first baseman Lucas Duda and shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera waiting in the wings (Dominic Smith and Amed Rosario) there are slim pickings as far as outfield prospects go. Filling Bruce’s shoes won’t be easy.