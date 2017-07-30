Carroll's Cuisine: Duda Is Dealt & Other Sports Dishes • Latino Sports

New York, NY – It was a forgone conclusion that the Mets would trade first baseman Lucas Duda before Monday’s trade deadline.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson had concluded by the All-Star break that 2017 wasn’t going to be the team’s year and so he was going to try to deal veteran players, particularly free agents-to-be (which Duda was) to contending teams who would send back inexpensive minor league prospects.

Duda was the first Met vet to be let go as Alderson sent him to the Tampa Bay Rays for highly touted minor league relief pitcher Drew Smith. The Mets bullpen has been a FEMA disaster area so Alderson’s thinking was understandable. In a somewhat surprising move, Sandy also gave up a pair of young minor leaguers to the Miami Marlins for their closer, AJ Ramos.

Duda also knew that his days were numbered when the season began. He realized that the Mets had pretty much decided that their first-round pick in the 2013 amateur draft, first baseman Dominic Smith, would be the team’s starting first baseman in 2018 assuming that he didn’t disappoint playing for their Las Vegas 51s AAA farm club this year. Smith has kept his end of that bargain.

Having said all that, the meh reaction to Duda’s departure by both the media and Mets fans is somewhat bothersome considering he was a homegrown talent.

He was chosen in the seventh round of the 2007 draft by the Mets and rose quickly through their minors before being called up to Flushing in September 2010. Duda was the longest tenured Mets player and belted 125 homers for them.

Duda was hampered by back issues which limited his offensive numbers. To his credit, he worked hard on his defense and saved many a run by pulling bad throws out of the dirt. Lucas was a quiet guy but always very approachable and friendly in the clubhouse.

He wasn’t a good quote so few sportswriters sought him out.