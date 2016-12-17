Carroll’s Cuisine: End of a Baseball Ritual • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Last Tuesday the Mets held their annual holiday party for around 150 lucky Queens elementary school students. Fireball pitcher Noah Syndergaard donned the Santa Claus suit while veteran infielder Jose Reyes and second-year outfielder Brandon Nimmo served as elves.

As expected all three players met with the press but what was unexpected were the questions Nimmo received about a stipulation in the new collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association that now forbids players to cross-dress or wear ethnically offensive costumes as part of the traditional end-of-year rookie hazing.

Last September Nimmo and his fellow rookies had to retrieve coffee and doughnuts for Mets veterans in the Center City section of Philadelphia dressed as characters from the 1992 film about World War II female baseball players, “A League Of Their Own.” Nimmo said that he and his colleagues did not mind taking part in a time-honored tradition and added that he was surprised that it was an issue at all for Major League Baseball.

A number of retired baseball players thought that Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred was overreaching based on comments from them that I saw on Facebook, and like Nimmo, couldn’t understand why the powers that be were suddenly worked up about what they perceived to be as harmless fun.

At first glance Manfred appears to be a nanny-state killjoy. While I do think that he may be overreacting a bit I can see what motived his concerns about this age-old rookie ritual.